Contemporary Portraits of an Annual Samurai Fashion Festival

Everett Kennedy Brown likes to pose the question: “when do you suppose this photograph was taken?” The answer, of course, is not what you expect. The photographer and long-time resident of Japan takes anachronistic photographic portraits that document what is perhaps one of the oldest fashion shows in the world.

Indeed, Brown’s contemporary photographs, part of a collection called “Japanese Samurai Fashion” were taken last year. They capture the people of Soma, Fukushima, who carry on the 800-year tradition of the annual Nomaoi (“Wild Horse Chase”) ceremony in which residents dress up in traditional samurai costume.

