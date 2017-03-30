Does China have itself to blame for the trans-nationalisation of Uyghur terrorism?

Author: Michael Clarke, ANU

On 15 February, three ‘knife wielding’ Uyghur ‘terrorists’ attacked a residential compound in Pishan township, Khotan Prefecture, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), killing five people. Immediately after this attack, Chinese authorities conducted mass anti-terrorism ‘oath-taking rallies‘ on 16 and 17 February in the regional capital, Urumqi, and the major southern cities of Kashgar and Khotan.

On 27 February the so-called Islamic State (IS) released a propaganda video portraying ‘scenes from the life of immigrants from East Turkistan [Xinjiang] in the land of the Caliphate’. In the film, an …continue reading