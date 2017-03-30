Fun, Imaginative Prototypes From Japanese Ad Agency ‘GOES’

|
Source: Spoon & Tamago
a prototype for lantern-shaped crossing lights
GOES is a Tokyo-based ad agency that creates nice but fairly normal posters, catalogs, packaging design and branding for various Japanese companies. But it’s during their free time when their creativity really shines.
The small company of 4 maintains a fairly constant tumblr and twitter account where they post all kinds of zany, whimsical ideas and prototypes like lantern-shaped crossing lights, a bookshelf that takes after the LINE messaging app and a simple design change to cans …continue reading