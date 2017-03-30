Fun, Imaginative Prototypes From Japanese Ad Agency ‘GOES’

a prototype for lantern-shaped crossing lights

GOES is a Tokyo-based ad agency that creates nice but fairly normal posters, catalogs, packaging design and branding for various Japanese companies. But it’s during their free time when their creativity really shines.

a bookshelf that takes after the LINE messaging app. Shelves are divided into “read” and “unread”

The small company of 4 maintains a fairly constant tumblr and twitter account where they post all kinds of zany, whimsical ideas and prototypes like lantern-shaped crossing lights, a bookshelf that takes after the LINE messaging app and a simple design change to cans …continue reading