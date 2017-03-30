OPENING GAME for Professional baseball

Our home term CARP！！

It’s coming the first game tomorrow(*^-^*)

Home stadium will be totally bright red like this picture!!

CARP was champion in Central league.

But they couldn’t be winner in whole league.

We are waiting a day what they will be champion in Japan!!

It will be held a ceremony for opening game tomorrow!!

And after that, I’m sure that so many Carp fan is going to

Nagarekawa(An area for night life) to have nice drink and

have wonderful chat each other (*^-^*)

I would like to go for a game more than 3 times for this season.

My best player is Kikuchi. He …continue reading