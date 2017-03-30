Russia’s stake in the THAAD debate

Author: Anthony V. Rinna, Sino-NK

As the United States takes the first steps to deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system on the Korean Peninsula, China and Russia have continued their vociferous objections. The latest condemnation of THAAD from the Russian foreign ministry describes its installation in South Korea as the cause of a ‘stalemate’. While focusing on security on the Korean peninsula, the statement still underscores the wider regional security situation in Northeast Asia.

Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile model is displayed during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, 12 October 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Kim …continue reading