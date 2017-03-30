Take a tour inside this brand-new luxury serviced residence

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live in a luxury serviced residence in one of the world’s biggest – and richest – cities?

The Ascott Limited, whose award-winning portfolio of serviced residences spans more than 25 countries, are about to open their first serviced residence under the Ascott The Residence brand in the center of Tokyo’s swanky business district of Marunouchi-Otemachi.

Aimed at high-level business executives on dispatch to the capital, as well as well-heeled tourists looking for a “local experience,” the serviced residence will house a range of exclusive apartments, a sky-high gym and pool, a rooftop terrace and …continue reading