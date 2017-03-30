"Writing with Light Photo Essays - A Collaboration between Cultural Anthropology and Visual Anthropology Review"

Source: Visual Anthropology of Japan Today in my Documenting Japan class the students are starting their Source: https://www.japantoday.com/category/picture-of-the-day/view/welcome-back Source: https://www.japantoday.com/category/picture-of-the-day/view/its-home-for-some I am not suggesting that these housing types are representative of Japan by any means. But it is mighty sad and one wonders about the priorities of the Japanese government as it increases its military budget and pledges aid for developing countries (aid = business opportunities). What about the people in Japan that need assistance? These are urgent and important concerns that need exploring… …continue reading