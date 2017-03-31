11 Oddities About Utamaro, The Mysterious Ukiyoe Master

Source: savvytokyo.com He is known for producing some of the world’s best known ukiyoe prints. We call him “a master of femininity” and an “expert on women.” He is presumed to have created thousands of designs and artworks, and has served as an inspiration for even more. And yet, to the global art world, the life of Kitagawa Utamaro (1753-1806) is still veiled in uncertainty. As the recent rediscovery of his long missing painting Snow at Fukagawa is sparkling a yet another global interest in Utamaro’s life, we look into several of the many oddities of his life that make his …continue reading