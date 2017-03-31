25 Things to Do in Osaka

Osaka is a city with a heck of a lot to offer; interesting museums, scenic parks and world-class shopping, with more than its fair share of quirky charm and thousands of back streets to explore. And let’s not forget its reputation as “Japan’s kitchen,” where kuida-ore, or eating oneself bankrupt, is not just accepted, but encouraged.

So what to do in one of Japan’s most vibrant and lively destinations? Here’s 25 ideas to get you started.

1. Travel back in time in Shinsekai

Shinsekai, or New World, was constructed in 1912 as a hip neighborhood of the future but was quickly …continue reading