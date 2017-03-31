A Guide to Cherry Blossom Viewing at Hanamiyama Park

As the third biggest prefecture in Japan, the cherry blossom season in Fukushima lasts longer than many other prefectures. The blossom begins from the south-east, and spreads across Fukushima in an M shape, finishing in the south-west.

Hanamiyama is a beautiful flower-filled park on a hill in Fukushima City. Since the Abe family opened the park to the public in 1959, Hanamiyama has become one of Fukushima Prefecture’s most celebrated cherry blossom viewing spots.

During a recent trip to Hanamiyama, I spoke to the current owner, Mr