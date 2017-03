Source: Spark Blog Today, Steam started an Anime Weekend Sale event for a limited time. They also partnered up with Crunchyroll for an anime video sale as well. However, they didn’t mention the specific end date. My guess is it will end around on April 2. For more details on about the discounted games and videos, check out the store event page. Steam Weekend Anime Sale: http://store.steampowered.com/sale/anime-weekend-sale/ …continue reading