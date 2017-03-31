Are India’s plans in Myanmar a pipeline or a pipe dream?

Author: Atsuko Mizuno, Kyushu University

The Sittwe deep-sea port in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, which was financed and constructed by India, will soon be launched. The port is one part of the Kaladan Multi-modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) in western Myanmar, which aims to connect Mizoram in landlocked northeast India to the Bay of Bengal. Delhi is also planning to form a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) about 60 kilometres upstream of Sittwe.

Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi walks after inspecting a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New …continue reading