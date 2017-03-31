Isomaru Suisan: Kobe

Open 24 hours a day, this fish-specialty izakaya offers a wide range of raw and grilled fish and simple seafood dishes along with locally produced sake and inexpensive cocktails. The decor is Showa-era retro-nostalgic, with paper lanterns and old-fashioned wooden sign boards, while 1960s and 1970s J-pop plays in the background.

The lunchtime menu (served 11am-5pm) offers particularly good value for money, with nineteen very attractive seafood donburi options starting at Y583. If you’re extra hungry you can add on side dishes like negitoro (Y138) and potato salad (Y97). Prices are only a bit higher in the evening, but the …continue reading