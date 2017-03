Keio Plaza Hotel Ikebana Exhibition

The Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo will host a special “Ikebana” (flower arrangement) exhibition by renowned artist Hiroki Maeno from 1-16 April 2017.

A large 2.7 x 5 m flower arrangement adorned by some 200 “sakura” (cherry blossom) branches will be displayed on the 3rd floor main lobby for guests to enjoy.

Ikebana artist Hiroki Maeno will also hold two workshops, on Thursday 6 April (at 4pm and 6.30pm) in front of his arrangement in the lobby.

Events

Flower Arrangement Display

By artist Hiroki Maeno.

Date: 1 April (Saturday) to 16 (Sunday) 2017

Location: Main Tower 3rd floor lobby, free entry

Ikebana Flower Arrangement Workshop

Workshop by Hiroki Maeno. Limited …continue reading