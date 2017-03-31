Quick return to home

|
Source: j-hoppers
Hi everyone !
At the end of March I went back to France for 6 days. It was a surprise for my father birthday and it turned to be a really success ! It has been 10 months since I left France to come back in Japan.
Spring is coming over France, the cherry blossoms and the weather was so clear. Once again by going back home I realised that I am from a country side, a lot more than Takayama !
