A One-Day Itinerary to the Chichibu Shibazakura Festival 2017

Spring is finally here in Japan! And with it comes the oh-so-Japanese activity of hanami or “flower viewing”. Right now, taking its turn on the hanami showreel is the big daddy of them all: cherry blossoms. But did you know that after the cherry blossoms comes a blooming that’s just as jaw-on-the-floor spectacular?

Shibazakura, or “moss phlox”, is a flower that grows thick in clusters, covering the ground like a fragrant carpet in shades of pink, white and purple. They start blooming around mid-April until early May, when the weather is likely to be absolutely perfect.

