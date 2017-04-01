Atago Shrine can keep its stairway to promotion, I like the peace and quiet at the bottom.

Source: city-cost.com There’s a sequence in the Sofia Coppola film Lost in Translation, in which Scarlett Johansson drifts around some of the temples and shrines there. The camera rarely takes its focus off her and there are few people in the background. The light is kind of dusky and the song by Air that guides us through the sequence completes the feeling of her (and thus the viewer) being alone. I’ve always liked this section of the film but I’ve always been sceptical about it, too; one could possibly feel lonely in Kyoto, but it would be hard to …continue reading