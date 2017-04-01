Miharashitei Business Hotel Kumano.

みはらし亭

Miharashitei is a pleasant business hotel right at Kirei Bridge, a short walk from Kumano Station on the south east coast of Mie Prefecture.

Miharashitei is an excellent base for exploring the nearby attractions around Kumano including the short hike over Matsumoto-toge, the sandstone cliffs of Onigajo, the huge, pebbled Shichirimihama Beach, Hana no Iwaya Shrine and the bizarre Shishi rock formation.

Rooms are either western-style with beds or Japanese style with tatami mats and futon. Guests can choose from board with breakfast or evening meals or sudomari – room with no meals.

All rooms have attached bathrooms but there is also