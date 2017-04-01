Pac-Man gets served at table-turning Pac-Store collaboration event

This April, fashion brand Pac-Store is teaming up with Harajuku’s Kawaii Monster Cafe for a special collaboration event featuring Pac-Man in all his yellow-headed glory.

The Pac-Man x Kawaii event kicks off April Fool’s Day with a bout of festivities. At the door, guests receive a free game token to use at one of the vintage arcade machines set up exclusively for the event. There will also be live music throughout the day from artists, including RAM RIDER, AMIAYA, and mico. Guests will, of course, want …continue reading