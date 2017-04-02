How can Xi get along with Trump?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Zha Daojiong, Peking University The timing for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week is just about right. This month, Trump will have been in office for a full one hundred days. In March, China convened its National People’s Congress meetings, an occasion for leaders at various levels of government to harmonise approaches to governing China for the remainder of the year. In both countries expectations for the two leaders to prioritise substance over formality are well justified. Two days are reserved for the occasion, a clear indication of commitment to …continue reading