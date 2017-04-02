How will Trump and Xi approach trade issues?

Source: East Asia Forum David Dollar, Brookings Institution Trade will be one of the biggest issues on the agenda when Presidents Trump and Xi meet next week in Florida. During his presidential campaign, Trump threatened China with a range of hostile measures, such as naming China a currency manipulator and imposing a 45 per cent tariff on Chinese imports. The US list of legitimate economic issues with China is certainly long, including intellectual property rights theft, trade barriers and investment restrictions to name just a few. The upcoming summit should go a long way in demonstrating whether the two economic giants can address these issues …continue reading