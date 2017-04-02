Rebranding Spoon & Tamago as Spoon & Tomato

2017 marks the 10th year since we started this little blog. Spoon & Tamago has had a great run. But in order to stay relevant and competitive, sometimes you’re forced to change.

One thing that has remained constant over the years is that people continue to get our damn name wrong! We’ve gotten Spoon & Mango, Spoon & Tango and Spoon & Tomango, which isn’t even a word!! But by far the most common is Spoon & Tomato. Below is just one of many emails we’ve gotten over the years.

In the spirit of Jim Henson, if you can’t beat them, join …continue reading