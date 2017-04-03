Diet Dailies

Source: ACCJ Journal Cabinet Office

Despite GDP growth, efforts focus on strengthening domestic demand GDP data for the last quarter of 2016 was released by the Cabinet Office on February 13. Disregarding prices for commodities, growth of 0.2% was realized over the previous quarter. If the rate can be sustained for the coming year, an additional 1% is hypothesized, giving four straight quarters of growth. Realizing these figures depends on exports, including motor vehicle exports to the United States, and individual consumption is likely to decline very slightly. The emerging picture points to continued weak domestic demand, and the mood has become uncertain due to …continue reading