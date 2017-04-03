Well, it seems like the government hason increasing the sales tax to 10%, so they are going ahead with unconditional changes to the pension system without tying them to the tax increase.

From August, the minimum period to vest in the Japanese state pension (kokumin nenkin and kousei nenkin) will be reduced to ten years from the current twenty-five.

This has been a long time coming. We wrote about it on the blog here almost a year ago, and most of …continue reading