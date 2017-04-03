熊野市駅

Kumano-shi Station is a JR station on the Kisei Line in southern Mie Prefecture. The main connections are south to Shingu and north to

Kumano is a good base to explore the attractions of the surrounding area which include hiking over Matsumoto Toge, the sandstone cliffs of Onigajo Rocks, the huge, pebbled Shichirimihama Beach, Hana no Iwaya Shrine and the weird Shishi rock formation.

Regular buses (which are cheaper than the train) from the Meitetsu bus station at Meitetsu Nagoya Station run to Shingu via Kumano. Buses back to Nagoya leave from behind the Tourist Information Center opposite …continue reading