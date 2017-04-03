Relaxation & Spa Hotel Nexel

ネクセル リラクゼーション&スパ

As the name suggests, this is a little different kind of budget hotel in downtown

These have shared toilets and access to the huge public baths on the 3rd floor. There are half a dozen different pools, some with jets, and a cold pool outside of the biggest sauna I’ve seen (complete with TV).

Next to the baths are a series of partitioned areas for massage, with full-body, foot, & Thai style on offer. The single rooms are quite small, and windowless. TV, fridge etc are in the rooms, but no kettle.

The single price of 4,300 yen