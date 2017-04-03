The consequences of the Trump–Xi meeting in Florida

Author: Editors, East Asia Forum

All eyes will be on Florida this week, where US President Donald Trump will host an inaugural summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The first summit between the two leaders was always going to be consequential, given the size and influence of the two nations, and their growing competition over issues such as North Korean nuclear proliferation, East Asian maritime security disputes, bilateral trade and investment imbalances and the direction of the global economy.

But the Trump–Xi summit takes on even greater significance because of the degree of anti-China rhetoric Trump employed during his presidential campaign.