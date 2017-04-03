This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For April 8–9

Source: savvytokyo.com Spring Celebrations Hanami Picnics Across The City Grab your camera, a picnic mat, a few drinks and tasty nibbles, and head to any of the famous hanami spots in the capital, namely Shinjuku Gyoen, Ueno Park, Yoyogi Park, Showa Memorial Park, Sumida River, Meguro River, Chidorigafuchi and Inokashira Park, where you’ll be able to enjoy the sakura in full bloom! Last but not least, the 15-meter high famous weeping cherry in Rikugien will also be at its best for the public as it is lit up in the evening for a magical viewing experience. Date All …continue reading