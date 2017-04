Source: Tokyo Cheapo Kawaguchiko has some of the best views of Fuji in Japan—be it across a lake, carpets of moss phlox or a field of lavender—and no shortage of things to do here either!

The biggest and most accessible of Fuji’s five lakes, Kawaguchiko is a wealth of natural resources, with stunning autumn leaves, cherry blossoms and flower festivals galore. With direct transport from Tokyo, it’s an unsurprisingly popular spot, and well worth a day trip. The need to escape city streets can be strong, and there is nowhere better to get in touch with nature, as well as ticking off the biggest …continue reading