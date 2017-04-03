Umami Burger: Omotesando

The Umami Burger delivers a giant blast of rich, meaty flavor, more than living up to its name. The signature dish at this California-based gourmet burger shop, it has been carefully crafted from a palette of savory, glutamate-rich ingredients – shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, parmesan crisps, roast tomatoes – that work beautifully together.

The “umami ketchup” that comes on the side has been put together in the same way, as the natural glutamates of tomatoes have been intensified with the addition of anchovies, oyster sauce, Worcestershire sauce and truffle salt, the last item imparting a distictive truffle aroma …continue reading