Noboribetsu Date Jidaimura is a history theme park highlighting the Edo Period, it is one of the most attractive era in Japan history! In the theme park there are many traditional games, activities, theatres and street performance.

What is Edo Period? Edo period, started approximately 400 years ago and continued more than 250 years, it was one of the most peaceful and energetic time in the Japan history. Visit Noboribetsu Date Jidaimura and learn the culture and custom.