12 Must-Try Easter 2017 Delights

Grand Hyatt’s Easter Sweets

Get egg-cited for spring with these special Easter-themed sweets from the Grand Hyatt! Select from a variety of egg-shaped goods, including Easter cake and the traditional Easter eggs in different sizes. Chocolate rabbits are also available. Buy at Tokyo Grand Hyatt’s Fiorentina Pastry Boutique. ¥1,500-¥5,000. Until Sunday, April 16.

Lindor Milk Egg

The more the merrier! A popular favorite in Europe, Lindt’s Easter milk egg takes a new twist on the traditional chocolate egg by filling the insides with more chocolates. Buy online until May 1. ¥2,700.

Krispy Kreme’s Easter Donuts

Who can say no to donuts decorated in Easter motifs? Krispy Kreme’s “Good Luck Easter” collection features donuts shaped as different animals and a do-it-yourself donut kit for the creative little ones. Buy yours at Krispy Kreme stores across Japan for ¥230 apiece. Until April 25.

The Peninsula’s Easter Afternoon Tea

With pastries decorated in eggs and bunnies, this easter afternoon tea set is bound to give you a memorable …continue reading

    