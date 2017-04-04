12 Must-Try Easter 2017 Delights

Source: savvytokyo.com Grand Hyatt’s Easter Sweets Get egg-cited for spring with these special Easter-themed sweets from the Grand Hyatt! Select from a variety of egg-shaped goods, including Easter cake and the traditional Easter eggs in different sizes. Chocolate rabbits are also available. Buy at Tokyo Grand Hyatt’s Fiorentina Pastry Boutique. ¥1,500-¥5,000. Until Sunday, April 16. More Info Lindor Milk Egg The more the merrier! A popular favorite in Europe, Lindt’s Easter milk egg takes a new twist on the traditional chocolate egg by filling the insides with more chocolates. Buy online until May 1. ¥2,700. More Info Krispy Kreme’s Easter Donuts Who can say no to donuts decorated in Easter motifs? Krispy Kreme’s “Good Luck Easter” collection features donuts shaped as different animals and a do-it-yourself donut kit for the creative little ones. Buy yours at Krispy Kreme stores across Japan for ¥230 apiece. Until April 25. More Info The Peninsula’s Easter Afternoon Tea With pastries decorated in eggs and bunnies, this easter afternoon tea set is bound to give you a memorable …continue reading