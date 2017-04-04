6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Source: savvytokyo.com As we jump into springtime here in the city, it’s essential to spare a moment and think of what we’ll be leaving behind — winter clothes as a start. I can’t encourage you enough to start collecting any of your heavier garments — wools, jackets, coats, even sweaters — and head over to your local dry cleaning shop. But if you can’t or don’t want to, there are a few things you can (and should) do at home. After all, storing your garments properly now only means that you’ll be able to use them again next winter (and save yourself some cash). Here are six tips to make sure your warm wools, soft cashmeres, and ever so cozy leather jackets are cleaned and stored with care and love. 1. Wash Before You Store Just as you would launder your everyday garments before putting them in your closet, it’s important to take the time to do the same with heavier items to make sure you remove any oils, perfumes, body lotions, food stains or aromas and perspiration which all can be very damaging to fabrics especially if left unattended. Take them to the nearest dry cleaning shop or wash at …continue reading