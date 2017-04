Source: Spark Blog A Story of the End – Revere is on Kickstarter. The game is an RPG about an empire’s traitor who escaped into the unknown. Currently, the developers has reached $917 out of their $8,520 goal with 20 days left remaining. For more details and some cool perks, check out their Kickstarter page. Here’s a trailer. Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1497049790/a-story-of-the-end-revere …continue reading