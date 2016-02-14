End of the line

I started this blog almost exactly eight years ago.

It receives, at this time, an average of 1,000 visitors a day.

I appreciate all of the visitors to this blog…especially the ones who leave comments.

That’s what makes blogging enjoyable and is the reason I continued this blog for so long.

It was fun for me to blog…and I’m happy that my blog was fairly popular.

But recently it has become a bit of a chore to write blog posts…and, as this was meant as a hobby, it shouldn’t be like that.

So, for this reason, I have decided to retire this blog.

By all means, please read the blog posts that I have written from 2008 March 26th (when I started this blog) to today (2016 February 14th)!

I am, of course, still living in Tokyo with my family. So, if you leave a comment on any of the posts on this blog…or if you Contact me, I will continue to reply as I always have.

Thank you for your understanding.

