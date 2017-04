Source: Japan Cheapo An untamed area with mangroves, waterfalls and wildcats, Iriomote Island is a sub-tropical haven waiting to be explored.

Largely undeveloped, Iriomote Island is slightly larger than Ishigaki but covered in dense mangrove forests and jungles—making it a nature lover's dream getaway. Whether you enjoy trekking, kayaking or diving, there are infinite ways to explore the abundant natural resources of the island—and an onsen to relax in afterwards. The majority of the island is part of the Iriomote National Park and therefore protected, so you can enjoy it knowing it's not being damaged in the process, as all tours and services are regulated carefully. Whether you travel over for the day (a 50-minute ferry ride from Ish