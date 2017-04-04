Japanese Architect Tests the Limitation of Large Hats

The Edwardian era of fashion in the early 1900s was perhaps best known for gigantic hats. Oversized hats were having their moment on the heads of high society women despite complaints that they were obtrusive. But how can a hat really be while still being, well, a hat? Japanese architect Kosaku Matsumoto decided to try and find out.

Matsumoto collaborated with Japanese hat maker Japan Braid Hat to create "The Hat's Limitation." The company is known for their sanada hats, which are woven seamlessly together and are completely jointless. Utilizing their knowledge and technique, Matsumoto was able