Music Monday: H ZETTRIO

Source: Spoon & Tamago the piano jazz band H ZETTRIO If you’re afraid of clowns then H ZETTRIO might not be the best way to start your Monday morning. The piano jazz trio differentiate themselves in clown-type fashion by appearing on stage with blue, red and silver-painted noses. Their antics also can be circus like as the three jump around on stage and perform explosive, upbeat renditions and originals. If you follow the Japanese jazz scene you might recognize Masayuki Hiizumi (the blue nose) from the jazz band Pe’z. He was one of the original members and is where he connected with Ringo Sheena and …continue reading