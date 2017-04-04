Shibuya Cast complex opens April 28th

The transformation of Shibuya continues with the opening of Shibuya Cast on April 28th.

Following the opening of Shibuya Hikarie in 2012 and the upcoming openings of multiple other complexes around the station area, Shibuya Cast will feature 18 floors with select shops, cafes, restaurants, and more. There are also offices and apartments, including those aimed at short-term tenants.

The investors behind the complex include the Tokyu Group, best known as a railway operator. Tokyu who will also open a store in the building. The corporation is behind the Hikarie skyscraper and is playing a central role in the huge redevelopment unfolding in Shibuya.

To celebrate the opening, a 10-day series of art, music and food events is planned.

As Tokyo prepares for the 2020 Olympics, many