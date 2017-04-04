The evolution of production networks in the Asia Pacific

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Hubert Escaith, WTO, Satoshi Inomata, JETRO, and Sébastien Miroudot, OECD As production activities became increasingly fragmented and relocated across borders, a number of observers started to use the expression ‘global value chain’ (GVC). The term is often used without knowing what a value chain really is or looks like. What is clear is that GVCs as they are usually described do not reflect the international production networks that we see around the world today. In 1985 there were only four key economic players in the Asian region: Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. The basic structure of the production network was that Japan built up supply chains from countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia. By 1990 the number of players had increased. Japan, the first regional giant, had extended its supply chains of intermediate products to South Korea, Taiwan, China and Thailand. While still relying on the productive resources of Indonesia and Malaysia, Japan also started to supply products to other East Asian economies, especially to the group known as the ‘newly industrialised economies’ (NIEs), namely Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea. During this phase, Japan relocated production bases to neighbouring countries quickly, due to the yen revaluation agreed to in the …continue reading