Just a quick heads up that I'm back on Twitter under the handle, fomotaku. You know that series, Anonymous Noise, with the kids wearing face masks as part of their look? I sort of do that look right now with some inspiration from the awesome designers at FOMOFUKU, a brand that specializes in making those trendy Asian masks relevant in the West. I think I want to shed the Manga Therapy label outside the blog a bit, though "fomotaku", to me, means I try to find all kinds of things enjoyable while knowing that the world is broken and telling stories about those experiences. Going through life's troubles sucks, but when you go through it with someone who cares, it's not so bad. To quote a line from Persona 4, I am a shadow…the true self. I don't want to run from it anymore. I'm not going to say that I'm happy. I will say that I have some peace in my heart and it's time to take steps towards a life that won't be like Goodnight Punpun.