Costs of Chinese boycotts cut both ways

Authors: Darren J. Lim and Victor Ferguson, ANU

Since Seoul and Washington announced the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system on the Korean peninsula in July 2016, Beijing has responded with a range of measures to express its disapproval. Chief among these is an apparent strategy of economic coercion designed to pressure Seoul into reconsidering.

This strategy has disrupted a broad range of South Korea’s goods and services exports, from pop culture and tourism to batteries and supermarkets. Of the 43 Chinese retaliatory actions identified so far, 38 relate to cultural or economic exports compared to only five on diplomatic, political and military matters.

South Korea joins a growing list of countries suffering economic losses after making political or security decisions in the face of objections from Beijing. Exports of rare earth elements to Japan were restricted and Japanese goods boycotted following escalations of the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands dispute in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

Restrictions were placed on salmon imports from Norway after Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010. And restrictions on tourism to and banana exports …continue reading