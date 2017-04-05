Green, Easy, and Safe

Source: ACCJ Journal Our April issue of The Journal focuses on the evolution of energy, travel, and finance as we visit solar farms, explore concierge services, and learn how technology is changing the flow of money. MARKET WATCH

As companies expand their reach around the globe, making sure they play by the rules is no easy task. When Japan’s economic bubble of the late 1980s collapsed, responsibility for regulation shifted from the Ministry of Finance to a new organization—the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC). As part of the Financial Services Agency, the SESC oversees legal compliance in Japan’s capital markets. As the commission marks its 25th year, The Journal sits down with Secretary General Kiyotaka Sasaki on page 10 for an enlightening conversation about the challenges of market oversight in the 21st century. SHINING BRIGHT

Another event that shook up the status quo in Japan was the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami of March 11, 2011. The resulting meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant forced the country to reassess the use of nuclear power, and opened the door to more investment in renewable energy. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has fixed Japan’s renewable energy target at 22 to 24 percent by …continue reading