Hometown investment trust funds: A sustainable solution for financing green energy projects

Source: Asia Pathways Higher dependency on fossil fuels and decreased energy security in Japan The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster was an energy accident at the Fukushima No. 1 Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima, Japan, initiated primarily by the tsunami that followed the Tohoku earthquake on 11 March 2011 and led to a nuclear shutdown in the country. Japan substituted the loss of nuclear power with fossil fuels, such as oil, gas, and coal, and became more dependent on their imports and consumption. Taghizadeh-Hesary, Yoshino, and Rasoulinezhad (2017) show that Japan’s energy security decreased because of an overdependence on fossil fuels due to a fall in the absolute value of the elasticity of oil consumption to oil prices in some economic sectors, such as the industry, non-energy, and transportation sectors. To raise energy self-dependency and energy security, Japan needs to diversify its energy supply resources. For instance, the share of renewable energy in Japan’s energy basket needs to increase. Banks are reluctant to finance renewable energy projects because they generally consider them to be risky. Instead, an innovative form of financing can be used for these projects—hometown investment trust funds (HITs). These have been introduced and applied in Japan and other parts of Asia. Hometown investment …continue reading