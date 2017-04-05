Karuizawa Home Turns Forest into Five Courtyards

Source: Spoon & Tamago all photos by Daici Ano The lush hamlet of Karuizawa is known for its otherworldly architecture. Roughly a 2-hour drive from Tokyo, it’s where urban wealth goes to play. Owning a home or vacation home in Karuizawa is the ultimate status symbol. Besides leaning towards the avant-garde (note that these homes are the exception, rather than the norm, in Japan) one trait that many of these homes have in common is that they are designed to take advantage of their mountainous surroundings by inviting the outdoors, in. One of the latest additions – a home for an art collector – is no different, but it’s exceptionally well executed. click photos to enlarge This home was designed by Megumi Matsubara & Hiroi Ariyama of the Tokyo-based studio Assistant. It was completed last summer and its title – “It Is A Garden” – says a lot about what the architects set out to do. Almost as if the home was designed entirely around the forest where it sits, it is defined by 5 large voids that are cut into the single-story home to make way for trees and vegetation. The voids, in effect, become the most important element of the home: courtyards, viewable …continue reading