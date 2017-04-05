Kitanomaru Park: A Hidden Oasis of Nature, Culture and History in Tokyo

|
Source: Tokyo Cheapo
Immediately north of the Imperial Palace moat is a central, almost secret woodland park called Kitanomaru Park. Steps from the hustle and hoardes of people walking and running around the moat, this park is a little oasis where you can stroll, sit, and feel like you are almost in the countryside. While the park is relatively compact, it’s also big enough that everyone can do his or her own thing.
