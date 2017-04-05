Immediately north of the Imperial Palace moat is a central, almost secret woodland park called Kitanomaru Park. Steps from the hustle and hoardes of people walking and running around the moat, this park is a little oasis where you can stroll, sit, and feel like you are almost in the countryside. While the park is relatively compact, it’s also big enough that everyone can do his or her own thing.

|credit|

Nature in the park

The open lawn and pond area marks the heart of the park. This is where the neighborhood dog owners congregate, couples picnic, photographers capture natural scenery, and random musicians sometimes play. Surrounding this open space are winding networks of little woodland paths lined by trees. Stray off the paved paths,

The post Kitanomaru Park: A Hidden Oasis of Nature, Culture and History in Tokyo appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.

…continue reading