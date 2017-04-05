Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records Episode 1 Impression

Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records is about a teacher forced to teach at a magic academy. On this episode, our male lead starts his teaching job.

Wow, I didn’t think the main protagonist would be a very funny guy pretending he’s good. Also it’s nice to see how the students react towards him. Other than that, I think I’ll be looking forward to see what will happen next. The series seems to be an interesting fantasy school comedy with some action. Overall, a hilarious introduction and little action.

