Source: Tokyo Cheapo |credit|

What is any holiday without a jazz bar? It’s the ambiance that gets ya. The mood lighting, the cool atmosphere and the endlessly talented musicians who take over the place with their skills. Tokyo’s an especially great place to enjoy it seeing as the country’s relationship with jazz dates back to the 1920s, when the genre was introduced by Americans and it’s been flourishing ever since. And without further adieu, here are 4 of our favorite Tokyo jazz bars:

Park Hyatt Hotel – The Peak Bar

This is the big one. But with that comes a big price. You pay 4,000 yen for entry here and canapes for a room at twilight – and boy is this the room with a view! From the Metropolitan Building to the Tokyo Tower, you see a lo The post The Top Jazz Bars in Tokyo appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading