When religion and politics mix: the Dalai Lama and India–China relations

Author: Jabin T. Jacob, ICS

Amid loud protest from Beijing, the Dalai Lama is slated to visit Tawang in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh from 5–7 April. The visit follows a public meeting with the president of India in December 2016 — the first in some 60 years — and a mid-March address at a major Buddhist conference in the state of Bihar, where the Dalai Lama shared the stage with India’s minister of culture.

Beijing’s vigorous condemnation of the visit presages a fresh round of tensions in the India–China relationship.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama delivers a speech during the Namami Brahmaputra Festival on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, India, 2 April 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Anuwar Hazarika).

