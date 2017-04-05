Yosakoi: Why It’s My Favorite Japanese Festival

A roar pierces the air as the music begins, and what looks like a psychedelic ninja squadron leaps into action, their long sleeves and headbands trailing behind them. Their movements are flamboyant, and their costumes even more so. This isn’t some new anime or RPG — it’s a yosakoi festival, one of many that takes place in Japan every summer.

Yosakoi is a dance that originated in Kochi prefecture, on the southern island of Shikoku. It grew out of awa odori, a traditional dance style and festival from neighboring Tokushima prefecture. Awa odori’s roots lie in the Buddhist custom of obon, making it a ritualistic dance with a long established set of moves.

Awa Odori dancers performing in Nagoya.

In comparison, yosakoi is a modern dance style with few rules. The first festival was held in Kochi city in 1954, as part of an effort to revitalize the local economy and people. Since then, the festival has been held in Kochi every year. Yosakoi’s spirited energy and mixing of traditional and modern Japanese culture have also made it popular across Japan, with festivals in various prefectures now part of the country’s regular summer festivities.

